 Popular Malayalam Director Thampi Kannanthanam Passes Away!

Popular Malayalam Director Thampi Kannanthanam Passes Away!

By
    Thampi Kannanthanam, who has directed a good number of superhit movies in Malayalam, is no more. Reportedly, The film-maker, who was 64-years-old, breathed his last this afternoon (October 02, 2018) at a private hospital Kochi.

    Thampi Kannanthanam was one of the most popular film-makers of the Malayalam film industry and has directed 16 films. Thampi Kannanthanam made his big debut as an independent film-maker with the movie Thavalam, which had hit the theatre back in the year 1984. The film-maker has delivered some big hits, especially in the 1980s and the 1990s.

    Importantly, he was the director of the blockbuster movie Rajavinte Makan, which had hit the theatres 1986. This was the film that raised Mohanlal to the superstardom. Interestingly, the director himself had produced this big movie. Mohanlal and Thampi Kannanthanam havw worked together in a good number of movies. Some of their other movie are Bhoomiyila Rajakkanmar, Nadodi, Vazhiyorakazchakal, Indrajalam etc.

    Thampi Kannanthanam has also worked with other top stars of the industry like Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram etc. He has also worked in a good number of movies as an actor. The film-maker has directed a movie in Hindi, titled as Hadd. The film-makers last film was Freedom, which had graced the big screens back in the year 2004.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
