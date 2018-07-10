English
 »   »   »  Popular Malayalam Song Jimikki Kammal From Velipadinte Pusthakam Is Back On YouTube!

Popular Malayalam Song Jimikki Kammal From Velipadinte Pusthakam Is Back On YouTube!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The netizens were surprised to find that the popular Malayalam song Jimikki Kammal from the movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, had disappeared from YouTube. All those who had searched for the official video song on YouTube got to know that the song has been removed from the same. Later, reports had surfaced that Jimikki Kammal song has been removed due to copyright issues.

    Now, here is another surprising news for all the lovers of this much popular song. The Jimikki Kammal song is back on YouTube and the audiences are definitely celebrating the same. The song has reappeared in the same channel on YouTube.

    Popular Malayalam Song Jimikki Kammal From Velipadinte Pusthakam Is Back On YouTube!

    The audiences are overjoyed with the return of the Jimikki Kammal song and the comments after the return of the song suggest the same. Meanwhile, Jimikki Kammal song has crossed 81 Million views on YouTube. At present, the song is the most viewed Malayalam video song on YouTube. At the second place is the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love, which has fetched above 74 Million views.

    Interestingly, Jimikki Kammal song is all set to celebrate its first anniversary of release. The song is expected to be the first Malayalam song to cross the 100 Million views on YouTube. It has to be seen whether the song will achieve this within the completion of the first year or not.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 22:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue