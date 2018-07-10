 »   »   »  Popular Malayalam Song Jimikki Kammal From Velipadinte Pusthakam Is Back On YouTube!

The netizens were surprised to find that the popular Malayalam song Jimikki Kammal from the movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, had disappeared from YouTube. All those who had searched for the official video song on YouTube got to know that the song has been removed from the same. Later, reports had surfaced that Jimikki Kammal song has been removed due to copyright issues.

Now, here is another surprising news for all the lovers of this much popular song. The Jimikki Kammal song is back on YouTube and the audiences are definitely celebrating the same. The song has reappeared in the same channel on YouTube.

The audiences are overjoyed with the return of the Jimikki Kammal song and the comments after the return of the song suggest the same. Meanwhile, Jimikki Kammal song has crossed 81 Million views on YouTube. At present, the song is the most viewed Malayalam video song on YouTube. At the second place is the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love, which has fetched above 74 Million views.

Interestingly, Jimikki Kammal song is all set to celebrate its first anniversary of release. The song is expected to be the first Malayalam song to cross the 100 Million views on YouTube. It has to be seen whether the song will achieve this within the completion of the first year or not.