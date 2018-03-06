 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal-Arun Gopy Movie: Here's What The Director Has To Say!

About The Movie..

This yet-to-be-titled film will be Arun Gopy's next second venture as a film-maker after the super success of Ramaleela. Reportedly, Arun Gopy requested not to approach this upcoming movie expecting another Aadhi or Ramaleela as this upcoming film is an entirely different thought.

Mohanlal's Response..

Importantly, Arun Gopy also opened up about Mohanlal's response upon the announcement of the project. The film-maker stated that Mohanlal had called him and conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming movie.

Ramaleela & Aadhi..

Ramaleela was the debut directorial venture of Arun Gopy whereas Aadhi marked the big entry of Pranav Mohanlal to films. Ramaleela was a well-crafted political thriller whereas Aadhi was also a thriller high on action elements. Both the films enjoyed huge success at the box office.

Waiting For More Updates..

As mentioned above, this upcoming film of Pranav Mohanlal has emerged as one of the most talked about Malayalam movies, within a short span of time. The film will also mark the dbut of Arun Gopy as a scriptwriter. Further details regarding the project is awaited and let us hope for yet another big hit from both the director and the actor.