 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal Birthday Special: The Young Star Who Has Announced His Arrival In Style

The Action Sequences

The parkour scenes were the major highlights of Aadhi and Pranav Mohanlal scored like a pro in these sequences. Well, the flexibility of Pranav Mohanlal was mighty impressive and we definitely can expect an action hero, who is capable of doing those mighty stunts in the future.

Hard-working Actor

All those who have seen the end credits of Aadhi would rightly understand the hard-working mentality of the young actor. The amount of effort that he had put in for the perfection of the action sequences in the film is priceless and it proves that he is an actor, who would always put in his best according to the demands of the character.

The All-rounder In Pranav Mohanlal

Among the songs in Aadhi, it was ‘Gypsy Woman' that gained the maximum attention of the audiences. For the uninitiated, the song was penned and sung by Pranav Mohanlal himself, which shows that he is an all-rounder. Moreover, the confidence with which he performed that song on screen was also mighty impressive.

Delivering The Punchline In Style

Aadhi, the movie had reserved the most thrilling parts for the climax sequences and Pranav Mohanlal was stunning in those sequences. Towards the end of the movie, there is a classic punch dialogue in English from the character directed towards the Villain which made the crowd go crazy.

The Behavioural Acting

From Aadhi, it could be understood that Pranav Mohanlal is one such actor who likes to behave according to the situation of the character, which is indeed the order of the present day cinema. The young actor is a promising talent and with such a style, he could really do wonders in this generation of Malayalam cinema.