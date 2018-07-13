 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal Birthday Special: The Young Star Who Has Announced His Arrival In Style

Related Articles
Pranav Mohanlal is one among those very few young actors who churned out a big blockbuster with their debut film as a lead hero. The young actor, who is the son of Mollywood's own Mohanlal, proved that he is a promising talent who can conquer newer heights with his debut film Aadhi. The star-kid of Mollywood is celebrating his birthday today (July 13, 2018) and on this special day, we take a look at few impressive traits that he showed us through Aadhi, which announced his big arrival in style.
The Action Sequences
The parkour scenes were the major highlights of Aadhi and Pranav Mohanlal scored like a pro in these sequences. Well, the flexibility of Pranav Mohanlal was mighty impressive and we definitely can expect an action hero, who is capable of doing those mighty stunts in the future.
Hard-working Actor
All those who have seen the end credits of Aadhi would rightly understand the hard-working mentality of the young actor. The amount of effort that he had put in for the perfection of the action sequences in the film is priceless and it proves that he is an actor, who would always put in his best according to the demands of the character.
The All-rounder In Pranav Mohanlal
Among the songs in Aadhi, it was ‘Gypsy Woman' that gained the maximum attention of the audiences. For the uninitiated, the song was penned and sung by Pranav Mohanlal himself, which shows that he is an all-rounder. Moreover, the confidence with which he performed that song on screen was also mighty impressive.
Delivering The Punchline In Style
Aadhi, the movie had reserved the most thrilling parts for the climax sequences and Pranav Mohanlal was stunning in those sequences. Towards the end of the movie, there is a classic punch dialogue in English from the character directed towards the Villain which made the crowd go crazy.
The Behavioural Acting
From Aadhi, it could be understood that Pranav Mohanlal is one such actor who likes to behave according to the situation of the character, which is indeed the order of the present day cinema. The young actor is a promising talent and with such a style, he could really do wonders in this generation of Malayalam cinema.
Meanwhile, Pranav Mohanlal's next film as a lead hero has been titled as Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu and the shoot is all set to commence. Let us hope that he would mesmerize the Malayalam film audiences with his next movie as well, just like Aadhi.