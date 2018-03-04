 »   »   » After Aadhi, Pranav Mohanlal To Team Up With Arun Gopy For His Next

Pranav Mohanlal's Next Movie..

Well, Pranav Mohanlal's next movie as a lead hero will be directed by young film-maker Arun Gopy, who had earlier made his debut with the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which emerged as the biggest success of the year 2017.

Arun Gopy’s Facebook Post..

Film-maker Arun Gopy took to Facebook yesterday (March 03, 2018) to make an official announcement regarding the same. This film will be produced by Tomican Mulakupaadam, who had produced Ramaleela as well. This upcoming film, which is expected to go on floors in June, will have its script penned by Arun Gopy himself.

The Much Awaited Movie..

With the announcement itself, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has gone on to find a place in the list of the most awaited Malayalam movies. We definitely can expect a cracker of a movie from Pranav Mohanlal-Arun Gopy movie. More details regarding the film are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Mulakupaadam Films..

As mentioned above, this upcoming Pranav Mohanlal starrer will be produced by Mulakupaadam Films, one of the top banners of the film industry. The banner's previous two ventures Ramaleela and Pulimurugan, had scripted records at the box office and are the proud members of the 50-Crore club.