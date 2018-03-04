 »   »   » After Aadhi, Pranav Mohanlal To Team Up With Arun Gopy For His Next

Pranav Mohanlal did make a grand debut with the film Aadhi, which by far is the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. The film did fetch an enormous success at the box office and Pranav Mohanlal emerged as a big star, right with the very first movie of his.
After the big success of Aadhi, all the fans of Pranav Mohanlal were eager to know more about the actor's next venture as a lead hero. A lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding Pranav Mohanlal's next movie and now, much to the happiness of his fans an official announcement regarding Pranav Mohanlal's next big movie has been made. Keep reading to know more..
Pranav Mohanlal's Next Movie..
Well, Pranav Mohanlal's next movie as a lead hero will be directed by young film-maker Arun Gopy, who had earlier made his debut with the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which emerged as the biggest success of the year 2017.
Arun Gopy’s Facebook Post..
Film-maker Arun Gopy took to Facebook yesterday (March 03, 2018) to make an official announcement regarding the same. This film will be produced by Tomican Mulakupaadam, who had produced Ramaleela as well. This upcoming film, which is expected to go on floors in June, will have its script penned by Arun Gopy himself.
The Much Awaited Movie..
With the announcement itself, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has gone on to find a place in the list of the most awaited Malayalam movies. We definitely can expect a cracker of a movie from Pranav Mohanlal-Arun Gopy movie. More details regarding the film are expected to be revealed in the coming days.
Mulakupaadam Films..
As mentioned above, this upcoming Pranav Mohanlal starrer will be produced by Mulakupaadam Films, one of the top banners of the film industry. The banner's previous two ventures Ramaleela and Pulimurugan, had scripted records at the box office and are the proud members of the 50-Crore club.