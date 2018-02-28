 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi: Gypsy Women Video Song Is Out For The Fans!

Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi is still continuing its fine run in the theatres. The movie, directed by Jeethu Joseph has won a lot of positive reviews from the critics and the audiences alike.

Interestingly, Pranav Mohanlal also marked his debut as a singer through the film Aadhi. The song 'Gypsy Women' which was well-appreciated by the audiences was sung by the actor, who has proved that he is a good singer too.



The song went on to become a big hit upon the release of the movie and now, the video of the song is out for the audiences. Gypsy Women video song was released through the official Facebook page of Aadhi on February 26, 2018. So far, the song has fetched above 39K views on YouTube.







Importantly, this English song has been penned by Pranav Mohanlal himself and it has been set to tune by Anil Johnson. Pranav Mohanlal's onscreen performance in the song sequence has also won him a lot of praises.



Meanwhile, Aadhi has already earned the tag of a blockbuster and is still doing a decent business in majority of its releasing centers across Kerala. The film had released in UAE/GCC regions a couple of weeks back and reportedly, the movie went on to get a sensational opening out there as well.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,