English
 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal's Next Movie Has Got A Very Catchy Title!

Pranav Mohanlal's Next Movie Has Got A Very Catchy Title!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    After Aadhi, which is the first blockbuster movie of the year 2018, Pranav Mohanlal is all set to give the audiences yet another big treat to the audiences. The young actor's next big movie as a lead hero has already been announced and film-maker Arun Gopy will be helming this much awaited venture.

    Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with a few updates regarding the cast & crew members of the movie. It was also announced that the Pooja ceremony of the much awaited film will be held on July 09, 2018. Now, the title of the movie has also been announced. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

    The Pooja Ceremony

    The Pooja Ceremony of Pranav Mohanlal-Arun Gopy movie was held this morning (July 09, 2018) at 9AM in Anjumana Temple, Kochi. The event was attended by the major cast & crew members of the movie. Mohanlal and Suchithra Mohanlal were also present for the function.

    The Title Announcement

    The title of the film was announced at the Pooja ceremony. According to the reports, a title video was also released. The title poster of the film has been released through the official facebook page of Mohanlal as well. This upcoming film of Pranav Mohanlal has been titled as Irupathiyonnam Noottandu.

    Not A Don Story

    Well, this title has reminded the audiences about the movie Irupatham Noottandu, the blockbuster movie that featured Mohanlal in the role of the character Sagar Alias Jacky. But the upcoming Pranav Mohanlal movie is sure to something different and Irupathiyonnam Noottandu has the tagline Not A Don Story.

    When will The Shoot Commence?

    According to the earlier reports that had commenced, the shoot of Irupathiyonnam Noottandu will commence on July 23, 2018 in Kanjirapally. The makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding the rest of the cast of the movie.

    Read more about: pranav mohanlal
    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue