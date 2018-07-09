 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal's Next Movie Has Got A Very Catchy Title!

The Pooja Ceremony

The Pooja Ceremony of Pranav Mohanlal-Arun Gopy movie was held this morning (July 09, 2018) at 9AM in Anjumana Temple, Kochi. The event was attended by the major cast & crew members of the movie. Mohanlal and Suchithra Mohanlal were also present for the function.

The Title Announcement

The title of the film was announced at the Pooja ceremony. According to the reports, a title video was also released. The title poster of the film has been released through the official facebook page of Mohanlal as well. This upcoming film of Pranav Mohanlal has been titled as Irupathiyonnam Noottandu.

Not A Don Story

Well, this title has reminded the audiences about the movie Irupatham Noottandu, the blockbuster movie that featured Mohanlal in the role of the character Sagar Alias Jacky. But the upcoming Pranav Mohanlal movie is sure to something different and Irupathiyonnam Noottandu has the tagline Not A Don Story.

When will The Shoot Commence?

According to the earlier reports that had commenced, the shoot of Irupathiyonnam Noottandu will commence on July 23, 2018 in Kanjirapally. The makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding the rest of the cast of the movie.