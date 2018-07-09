 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal's Next Movie Has Got A Very Catchy Title!

Related Articles
After Aadhi, which is the first blockbuster movie of the year 2018, Pranav Mohanlal is all set to give the audiences yet another big treat to the audiences. The young actor's next big movie as a lead hero has already been announced and film-maker Arun Gopy will be helming this much awaited venture.
Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with a few updates regarding the cast & crew members of the movie. It was also announced that the Pooja ceremony of the much awaited film will be held on July 09, 2018. Now, the title of the movie has also been announced. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
The Pooja Ceremony
The Pooja Ceremony of Pranav Mohanlal-Arun Gopy movie was held this morning (July 09, 2018) at 9AM in Anjumana Temple, Kochi. The event was attended by the major cast & crew members of the movie. Mohanlal and Suchithra Mohanlal were also present for the function.
The Title Announcement
The title of the film was announced at the Pooja ceremony. According to the reports, a title video was also released. The title poster of the film has been released through the official facebook page of Mohanlal as well. This upcoming film of Pranav Mohanlal has been titled as Irupathiyonnam Noottandu.
Not A Don Story
Well, this title has reminded the audiences about the movie Irupatham Noottandu, the blockbuster movie that featured Mohanlal in the role of the character Sagar Alias Jacky. But the upcoming Pranav Mohanlal movie is sure to something different and Irupathiyonnam Noottandu has the tagline Not A Don Story.
When will The Shoot Commence?
According to the earlier reports that had commenced, the shoot of Irupathiyonnam Noottandu will commence on July 23, 2018 in Kanjirapally. The makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding the rest of the cast of the movie.
