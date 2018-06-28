 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal's Next Movie To Have The Services Of Peter Hein!

Related Articles
Pranav Mohanlal did make a startling debut with the film Aadhi, which was a roaring success at the box office. He established a huge fan base of his own, with his very first movie and the audiences were eagerly waiting for Pranav Mohanlal's next film. Later, it was announced that Pranav Mohanlal's next film will be directed by film-maker Murali Gopy and the movie will be produced by Tomichan Mulakupaadam. The much-awaited film is all set to go on floors and quite a few important updates regarding this upcoming Pranav Mohanlal starrer, has left the audiences further excited. Keep scrolling down to know more.
Peter Hein Is A Part Of The Movie
Well, here is a big update regarding this upcoming movie. It has been officially confirmed that the film will get the services of action choreographer Peter Hein, who had stunned one and all with the amazingly choreographed action sequences in Pulimurugan, which was also produced by Tomichan Mulakupaadam.
Pranav Mohanlal-Peter Hein Team
Well, we witnessed the expertise of Pranav Mohanlal in doing some mind-blowing action sequences in Aadhi. His breathtaking parkour stunts were the major highlights of the movie. When the youngster joins hands with Peter Hein, we definitely can expect something really special.
Other Departments
Most recently, director Arun Gopy himself, took to his official Facebook page to reveal the names of the rest of the crew members of the movie. Gopi Sunder will be handling the music department of the movie whereas Abhinandan Ramanujam will be the cinematographer of the movie. The makers are yet to give out the details regarding the rest of the cast of the movie.
To Begin In July
As mentioned above, the Pooja ceremony of this upcoming Pranav Mohanlal starrer will be held on July 09, 2018. According to a report by Manorama Online, the shoot of this film, to be directed by Arun Gopy, will commence on July 23, 2018 in Kanjirappilly.
