 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal Speaks About The Big Success Of Aadhi!

Pranav Mohanlal made a smashing entry to the film industry as a lead hero with the film Aadhi, which emerged as a big blockbuster. In fact, the film is one of the top grossers of the year so far and definitely, the biggest hit by any debut hero in the recent times.

Recently, the cast & crew members of Aadhi celebrated the completion of the movie's 100 days of run, in a function that was held in Kochi. The big event was also attended by Pranav Mohanlal and his parents, Mohanlal and Suchitra Mohanlal.

During the function, Pranav Mohanlal spoke about the success of Aadhi. He expressed his happiness over Aadhi becoming such a big success. He stated that the film tuned out to be a big hit due to the dedication and hardwork of all those associated with the movie. He also added that he considers it to be a big luck to have worked with such a fantastic cast and crew in a most comfortable way. He also mentionedthat the list of people to be thanked is endless. On a lighter note, Pranav Mohanlal also thanked each and every one who went to the theatres and tolerated him for over two and a half hours on screen.

Meanwhile, Pranav Mohanlal has signed his next venture as a lead hero and this upcoming film will be directed by Ramaleela fame Arun Gopy. This upcoming film, which is expected to begin by the month of July, will be bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner Mulakupadam films.