 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu's First Look Poster To Be Released At 10 AM!

Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, starrring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role is one of the much anticipated upcoming Malayalam movies. The film, which is the second venture of the young actor as a lead hero, has been directed by film-maker Arun Gopy, who directed the blockbuster movie Ramaleela.

The audiences have been eager to know about the updates regarding the film. Now, the makers of the film are set to give a big gift to the audiences in the form of the first look poster of the movie. Irupathiyonnam Noottandu's foirst look poster will be released at 10 AM.

Reportedlym the shoot of Irupathiyonnam Noottandu has already been completed. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer, which is a big budget venture is being rpoduced by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner Mulakupadam Films.

Newcomer will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie, Manoj K Jayan is also a part of the star cast of the movie. Reportedly, young actor Gokul Suresh will also be seen doing an important role in the film.