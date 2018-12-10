English
 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu's First Look Poster To Be Released At 10 AM!

Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu's First Look Poster To Be Released At 10 AM!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, starrring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role is one of the much anticipated upcoming Malayalam movies. The film, which is the second venture of the young actor as a lead hero, has been directed by film-maker Arun Gopy, who directed the blockbuster movie Ramaleela.

    The audiences have been eager to know about the updates regarding the film. Now, the makers of the film are set to give a big gift to the audiences in the form of the first look poster of the movie. Irupathiyonnam Noottandu's foirst look poster will be released at 10 AM.

    Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandus First Look Poster To Be Released At 10 AM!

    Reportedlym the shoot of Irupathiyonnam Noottandu has already been completed. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer, which is a big budget venture is being rpoduced by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner Mulakupadam Films.

    Newcomer will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie, Manoj K Jayan is also a part of the star cast of the movie. Reportedly, young actor Gokul Suresh will also be seen doing an important role in the film.

    Read more about: pranav mohanlal
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 9:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue