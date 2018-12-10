 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu's First Look Poster Is Out!

Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, starrring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role is one of the much anticipated upcoming Malayalam movies. The film, which is the second venture of the young actor as a lead hero, has been directed by film-maker Arun Gopy, who directed the blockbuster movie Ramaleela.

The audiences have been eager to know about the updates regarding the film. Now, the makers of the filmhave come up with a big surprise for the audiences in the form of the first look poster of the movie. Popular actor Tovino Thomas took to his Facebook page to launch the first look poster of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.

The first poster of the movie is indeed a catchy one and it features a stylish and suave Pranav Mohanlal in it. The actor could be seen in a two-piece suite and his stylish pose is sure to grab the eyeballs of one and all. We definitely can expect yet another fine film from the young actor.

Reportedly, the shoot of Irupathiyonnam Noottandu has already been completed. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer, which is a big budget venture is being produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner Mulakupadam Films.

Newcomer Rachel David will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie, Manoj K Jayan is also a part of the star cast of the movie. Reportedly, young actor Gokul Suresh will also be seen doing an important role in the film.