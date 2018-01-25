 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal To Team Up With Anwar Rasheed?

Pranav Mohanlal & Anwar Rasheed To Team Up..

According to the latest reports that are doing the rounds, Pranav Mohanlal will next team up with Anwar Rasheed. If reports are to be believed, Anwar Rasheed will be the producer of the next venture of Pranav Mohanlal, which is touted to be directed by newcomer Vysakh.

Interesting Fact..

Now, here is an interesting fact. Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar of Mollywood had teamed up with Anwar Rasheed for his second movie as an actor. The film Usthad Hotel was directed by Anwar Rasheed. Now, if reports are to be believed, the second venture of Pranav Mohanlal will also have the presence of Anwar Rasheed, as a producer.

Anwar Rasheed Previous Movies

Anwar Rasheed has produced some of the biggest blockbusters of Malayalam cinema. He was one among the producers of Bangalore Days. He also funded the film Premam, which emerged as a big sensation. His most recent venture was Parava, which again turned out to be a big hit.

Aadhi’s Big Release

Meanwhile, Aadhi is all set to make a big release in the theatres tomorrow. The film has been directed by Jeethu Joseph and the movie is expected to make a grand opening. The advance booking for the film is extremely good.