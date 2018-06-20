English
 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal Will Be A Part Of Mohanlal’s Upcoming Big Budget Venture!

Pranav Mohanlal Will Be A Part Of Mohanlal’s Upcoming Big Budget Venture!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Pranav Mohanlal did make a sparkling debut as a lead actor with the movie Aadhi, which had hit the theatres in the month of January 2018. The young actor scored a big blockbuster with his very first film itself and the film went on to join the coveted 50-Crore club.

    Meanwhile, Pranav Mohanlal has already committed his second film as a lead hero. At the same time, there were rumours doing the rounds that the young star might be a part of the upcoming big budget venture of Mohanlal. This had left the audiences quite excited and now, it has been confirmed that Pranav Mohanlal is gearing up to be a part of a much-awaited film of Mohanlal. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

    Pranav Mohanlal In Marakkar – Arabikkadalinte Simham

    Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Siham is the upcoming project of Mohanlal-priyadarshan team. Now, it has been officially confirmed that Pranav Mohanlal will also be a part of this much awaited project, which is touted to be the costliest ever film in the history of Malayalam cinema.

    The Official Confirmation..

    The official announcement regarding the same was made through the Facebook page of the movie. It has been mentioned that Pranav Mohanlal will be seen doing a special appearance in the movie. Later, Priyadarshan himself shared the information through his Facebook page and thus expressing his happiness on Pranav Mohanlal joining the film.

    Pranav Mohanlal’s Role In The Movie..

    According to the reports that have surfaced, Pranav Mohanlal will be seen essaying the younger version of the lead character Kunjali Marakkar. Reports also suggest that the young actor will be seen in the first half of the movie.

    Pranav Mohanlal’s Next Movie

    Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham is expected to be the third acting venture of Mohanlal. The actor's next project as a lead actor will be directed by Ramaleela fame Arun Gopy. This upcoming film is being produced by Tomichan Mulakupaadam.

    Read more about: pranav mohanlal mohanlal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue