 »   »   »  Pranav Mohanlal Will Be A Part Of Mohanlal’s Upcoming Big Budget Venture!

Pranav Mohanlal In Marakkar – Arabikkadalinte Simham

Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Siham is the upcoming project of Mohanlal-priyadarshan team. Now, it has been officially confirmed that Pranav Mohanlal will also be a part of this much awaited project, which is touted to be the costliest ever film in the history of Malayalam cinema.

The Official Confirmation..

The official announcement regarding the same was made through the Facebook page of the movie. It has been mentioned that Pranav Mohanlal will be seen doing a special appearance in the movie. Later, Priyadarshan himself shared the information through his Facebook page and thus expressing his happiness on Pranav Mohanlal joining the film.

Pranav Mohanlal’s Role In The Movie..

According to the reports that have surfaced, Pranav Mohanlal will be seen essaying the younger version of the lead character Kunjali Marakkar. Reports also suggest that the young actor will be seen in the first half of the movie.

Pranav Mohanlal’s Next Movie

Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham is expected to be the third acting venture of Mohanlal. The actor's next project as a lead actor will be directed by Ramaleela fame Arun Gopy. This upcoming film is being produced by Tomichan Mulakupaadam.