 »   »   »  Anjali Menon’s Next Movie With Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy: Title & The Poster Revealed!

Title & The First Look Poster

The title of this much awaited film has been announced. This upcoming movie of Anjali Menon has been titled as Koode. Interestingly, the first look poster of the film has also been released. The catchy poster features the three lead characters of the film but their faces haven't been revealed.

Facebook Post Of Prithviraj

It was Prithviraj who took to his official Facebook page to announce the title of the movie and release the first look poster of Koode. He has also written a short note regarding the movie. It has been mentioned that Koode will be a heart-warming tale of relationships.

Anjali Menon And Nazriya Nazim's Next Movie After Bangalore Days

Well, Koode is Anjali Menon's next big movie after the 2014 movie Bangalore Days, which has an everlasting fan following. Interestingly, Bangalore Days was also the Malayalam movie in which Nazriya Nazim was previously seen.

When Will The Movie Hit The Theatres?

It has been mentioned that Koode will be gracing the big screens during the month of July. Earlier, certain reports had also surfaced that this upcoming movie will hit the theatres on July 06, 2018. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the exact release date of Koode.