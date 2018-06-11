 »   »   »  Anjali Menon’s Next Movie With Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy: Title & The Poster Revealed!

Related Articles
Prithviraj has a promising year ahead as not just one but as many as three movies of the actor are in the line-up for a release. It wouldn't be wrong to tag the actor's upcoming film with Anjali Menon as the film on which the audiences have bestowed the maximum expectations. Also considering the fact that this upcoming Prithviraj starrer will pave way for the comeback of Nazriya Nazim to films, after a gap of close to 4 years.
Interestingly, the makers of this upcoming Prithviraj starrer, which also features Parvathy in the lead role, haven't revealed the shooting stills or anything of that sorts. The title of the film was also kept under the wraps. But now, here is a big surprise to all those who have been eagerly awaiting for the movie.
Title & The First Look Poster
The title of this much awaited film has been announced. This upcoming movie of Anjali Menon has been titled as Koode. Interestingly, the first look poster of the film has also been released. The catchy poster features the three lead characters of the film but their faces haven't been revealed.
Facebook Post Of Prithviraj
It was Prithviraj who took to his official Facebook page to announce the title of the movie and release the first look poster of Koode. He has also written a short note regarding the movie. It has been mentioned that Koode will be a heart-warming tale of relationships.
Anjali Menon And Nazriya Nazim's Next Movie After Bangalore Days
Well, Koode is Anjali Menon's next big movie after the 2014 movie Bangalore Days, which has an everlasting fan following. Interestingly, Bangalore Days was also the Malayalam movie in which Nazriya Nazim was previously seen.
When Will The Movie Hit The Theatres?
It has been mentioned that Koode will be gracing the big screens during the month of July. Earlier, certain reports had also surfaced that this upcoming movie will hit the theatres on July 06, 2018. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the exact release date of Koode.
