English
 »   »   »  Anjali Menon’s Next Movie With Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy: Title & The Poster Revealed!

Anjali Menon’s Next Movie With Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy: Title & The Poster Revealed!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Prithviraj has a promising year ahead as not just one but as many as three movies of the actor are in the line-up for a release. It wouldn't be wrong to tag the actor's upcoming film with Anjali Menon as the film on which the audiences have bestowed the maximum expectations. Also considering the fact that this upcoming Prithviraj starrer will pave way for the comeback of Nazriya Nazim to films, after a gap of close to 4 years.

    Interestingly, the makers of this upcoming Prithviraj starrer, which also features Parvathy in the lead role, haven't revealed the shooting stills or anything of that sorts. The title of the film was also kept under the wraps. But now, here is a big surprise to all those who have been eagerly awaiting for the movie.

    Title & The First Look Poster

    The title of this much awaited film has been announced. This upcoming movie of Anjali Menon has been titled as Koode. Interestingly, the first look poster of the film has also been released. The catchy poster features the three lead characters of the film but their faces haven't been revealed.

    Facebook Post Of Prithviraj

    It was Prithviraj who took to his official Facebook page to announce the title of the movie and release the first look poster of Koode. He has also written a short note regarding the movie. It has been mentioned that Koode will be a heart-warming tale of relationships.

    Anjali Menon And Nazriya Nazim's Next Movie After Bangalore Days

    Well, Koode is Anjali Menon's next big movie after the 2014 movie Bangalore Days, which has an everlasting fan following. Interestingly, Bangalore Days was also the Malayalam movie in which Nazriya Nazim was previously seen.

    When Will The Movie Hit The Theatres?

    It has been mentioned that Koode will be gracing the big screens during the month of July. Earlier, certain reports had also surfaced that this upcoming movie will hit the theatres on July 06, 2018. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the exact release date of Koode.

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 18:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue