 »   »   » WOW! Prithviraj Announces His Upcoming Venture, 'Kaaliyan'

Kaaliyan

Well, Prithviraj will be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming movie titled as Kaaliyan, which will be a period drama. This upcoming movie, will be directed by B Mahesh and has its script penned by BD Anil Kumar.



The Motion Poster

The motion poster of Kaaliyan is also out on social media circuits. Prithviraj himself took to Facebook to share the motion poster of this much awaited venture. The actor will be seen in an entirely different look in this movie and he will be seen essaying the role of Kunchirakkotu Kaali.



Debut Of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Kaaliyan will be a special movie in this particular aspect as well. The music department of Kaaliyan will be helmed by Shankar Ehsan Loy trio and it will mark their first step forward in Mollywood.



Other Details

Nothing much has been revealed about rest of the cast of the movie. If reports are to be believed, popular actor Satyaraj might also be seen playing a crucial role in the movie. Sujith Vaassudev has been roped in to handle the cinematography of the film.



When Will The Shoot Commence?

Well, Prithviraj is all set to have busy times ahead. The actor will soon join the shoot of Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy. If reports are to be believed, the works of Kaaliyan will only commence after a year.

