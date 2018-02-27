 »   »   » WOW! Prithviraj Announces His Upcoming Venture, 'Kaaliyan'

It is a good time for the Malayalam film industry as a good number of big budget ventures are in the pipeline. Prithviraj, one of the most versatile actors around in Mollywood will be a part of a couple of big budget ventures in the near future and all the upcoming projects of the actor are indeed worth waiting for.
This Sunday, Prithviraj took to Facebook to inform all his fans and followers that an announcement regarding one of the highly anticipated movies will be made on Monday. Rightly, the actor did come up with official announcement on one of his upcoming movies, which definitely looks a promising affar at the word go.
Kaaliyan
Well, Prithviraj will be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming movie titled as Kaaliyan, which will be a period drama. This upcoming movie, will be directed by B Mahesh and has its script penned by BD Anil Kumar.
The Motion Poster
The motion poster of Kaaliyan is also out on social media circuits. Prithviraj himself took to Facebook to share the motion poster of this much awaited venture. The actor will be seen in an entirely different look in this movie and he will be seen essaying the role of Kunchirakkotu Kaali.
Debut Of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Kaaliyan will be a special movie in this particular aspect as well. The music department of Kaaliyan will be helmed by Shankar Ehsan Loy trio and it will mark their first step forward in Mollywood.
Other Details
Nothing much has been revealed about rest of the cast of the movie. If reports are to be believed, popular actor Satyaraj might also be seen playing a crucial role in the movie. Sujith Vaassudev has been roped in to handle the cinematography of the film.
When Will The Shoot Commence?
Well, Prithviraj is all set to have busy times ahead. The actor will soon join the shoot of Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy. If reports are to be believed, the works of Kaaliyan will only commence after a year.