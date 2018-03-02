 »   »   » IN PICS! Prithviraj-Blessy Team's Aadujeevitham Begins!

Prithviraj's Facebook Post...

Earlier, on February 28, 2018, Prithviraj took to Facebook to send out a picture, which had in it the image of the script book of the movie. The actor gave the tagline 'Najeeb', for this particular picture, which is the name of the character played by Prithviraj in this upcoming movie.



Pooja..

The shoot of the film has commenced officially on March 01, 2018 with the switch on ceremony of the movie being held in Thiruvalla, the hometown of director Blessy. The images of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.



Prithviraj and Amala Paul

Prithviraj and actress Amala Paul were present for the Pooja ceremony of the movie. Prithviraj was seen in an all-new look and it seems to be one of his looks in this upcoming movie. Amala Paul will be seen essaying the character Sainu in the movie.



Blessy-Prithviraj Team

Aadujeevitham is a big budget project and reportedly, Prithviraj has invested over one year of time for the film and will definitely be one of the most challenging films of his career. Blessy, one of the top film-makers of the present day cinema is expected to come up nothing less than a magnum opus in the form of Aadujeevitham.

