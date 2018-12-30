 »   »   »  Prithviraj Comes Up With A Surprise Announcement Regarding A Much-awaited Movie!

Earlier this morning, Prithviraj did come LIVE on Facebook to reveal that a surprise announcement is on store and that will be revealed by this afternoon. This information had left the audiences guessing about the big surprise on store for quite some time and now, the actor himself has come up with the official announcement.

It has been revealed that Rajinikanth's much awaited upcoming movie Petta, will be brought to the theatres in Kerala by Prithviraj productions in association with Listin Stephen's Magic Frames. Prithviraj took to his official Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the same. It has also been revealed that the film will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2018 and the movie will release in above 200 screens in Kerala

The Facebook post of Prithviraj is read as "Prithviraj Productions is proud to associate with #ListinStephen and #MagicFrames to bring you #Petta with the one and only #Thalaivar in the lead and produced by #SunPictures. This very special film also starring #VijaySethupathi #Simran #Trisha #Sasikumar #NawazuddinSiddiqui #BobbySimha and directed by one of my favourites #KarthikSubbaraj will hit more than 200 screens across Kerala on 10th January 2019. Stay tuned for further updates. Vintage #ThalaiavarMass is back! #Petta #Jan10 #GetRajinified 😊❤". - (sic)



Meanwhile, Prithviraj Production debut production venture Nine, starring Prithviraj in the lead role is gearing up for a release. The trailer of the film is expected to come out in a few days of time and the movie will hit the big screens in the month of February.