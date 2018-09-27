 »   »   »  Prithviraj Comes Up With The Latest Updates Regarding His Much-awaited Movie!

Prithviraj would rightly be a busy man. He has donned the director's hat for the upcoming big movie Lucifer and, at the same time, the actor-director has his next big release 9, in the pipeline, which has been slated to hit the theatres in the month of November. 9 is also the debut production venture of Prithviraj productions.

As you all know, the previous schedule of Lucifer was held in Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, it was a couple of weeks ago that the release date of 9 was announced. Now, Prithviraj has come up with the latest updates regarding the next schedule of shoot of Lucifer as well as the post-production works of 9. The actor-director has expressed his happiness on directing the legend himself in Lucifer. Meanwhile, he has also mentioned that the trailer of 9 will be out soon.

Prithviraj's Facebook post regarding the same read as, "A week more to the next schedule of L. It's been an absolute privilege to have legends in frame and direct them, and it's the most intense learning process in cinema that I've been part of in my career. Post production of #9 is in progress..and the trailer will soon be out. We hope to bring you a wholesome, new and totally entertaining cinematic experience." - (sic)

Lucifer has been scheduled to hit the theatres in the month of March next year. At the same time, 9, directed by Jenuse Mohammed, will come out in the theatres on November 9, 2018.