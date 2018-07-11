 »   »   »  Prithviraj Confirms Indrajith's Association With Mohanlal's Lucifer!

As you all know, Lucifer, the much-awaited film of Mohanlal is all set to go on floors this month and Prithviraj is gearing up to don the director's hat for the first time. Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the first look of Lucifer, which went viral on social media within a short span of time.

Reports have been doing the rounds regarding the rest of the cast of the film. Earlier, speculations were rife that Indrajith will be playing an important role in the movie and now, Prithviraj himself has given a confirmation regarding Indrajith's association with the project.

It was in the recent interview to Manoramaonline that Prithviraj opened up about the same. He confirmed that he will be directing his elder brother Indrajith in Lucifer. He also stated that the story of behind the name Lucifer as well as the subject of the movie is a suspense. The actor-director also mentioned that only the producer knows about the budget of the movie and the team will be wrapping up the shoot by the end of this year.

Prithviraj and Indrajith have shared the screen space in a good number of movies so far and now, Lucifer will mark their association in two different roles.