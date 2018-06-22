 »   »   »  Prithviraj Confirms That Mohanlal's Lucifer Will Begin On This Date!

Related Articles
Prithviraj is gearing up to wear the director's hat and it is one such directorial debut for which all the Malayalam film audiences have been eagerly waiting for. Moreover, the fact that he will be directing none other than Mohanlal, further made the wait for his directorial debut an even exciting one. Titled as Lucifer, this upcoming Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie is undeniably one of the most hyped upcoming Malayalam movies.
It was reported that the final round of discussions of Lucifer was done in the month of March. Later, the team of Lucifer had come up with the interesting title design of the movie, which left the audiences talking. At the same time, the audiences have been eager to know about the commencement of the shoot of the film. Keep scrolling down to know more about the exciting update.
Earlier Reports
Various unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds regarding the beginning of the shoot of the movie. Certain reports had suggested that the filming might begin in June. But now, the much-awaited official confirmation has come regarding the same.
The Confirmation From Prithviraj
Now, here is a confirmation regarding the commencement of the shoot of Lucifer. While speaking in a recent interview, Prithviraj himself has confirmed that the shoot of Lucifer will commence on July 18, 2018.
Mohanlal
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is busy with the works of his upcoming film with Ranjith, which is being shot in London. He will be also hosting the much-awaited show Bigg Boss, which will be aired on Asianet. It seems like Lucifer will be the next movie for which the actor will work for.
Prithviraj
At the same time, Prithviraj is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies. The actor who was busy with the works of his upcoming big venture 9, is all set to offer the audiences with some other movies in the form of Koode, My Story and Ranam.
