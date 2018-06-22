 »   »   »  Prithviraj Confirms That Mohanlal's Lucifer Will Begin On This Date!

Earlier Reports

Various unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds regarding the beginning of the shoot of the movie. Certain reports had suggested that the filming might begin in June. But now, the much-awaited official confirmation has come regarding the same.

The Confirmation From Prithviraj

Now, here is a confirmation regarding the commencement of the shoot of Lucifer. While speaking in a recent interview, Prithviraj himself has confirmed that the shoot of Lucifer will commence on July 18, 2018.

Mohanlal

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is busy with the works of his upcoming film with Ranjith, which is being shot in London. He will be also hosting the much-awaited show Bigg Boss, which will be aired on Asianet. It seems like Lucifer will be the next movie for which the actor will work for.

Prithviraj

At the same time, Prithviraj is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies. The actor who was busy with the works of his upcoming big venture 9, is all set to offer the audiences with some other movies in the form of Koode, My Story and Ranam.