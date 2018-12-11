English
Prithviraj Considers Directing Mohanlal As The Biggest Highlight Of His Career!

By
    The expectations and hype surrounding Prithviraj's debut directorial venture Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role is increasing with each passing day. The audiences expect nothing less than a magnificent film from the combo of Prithvira and Mohanlal.

    Prithviraj Considers Directing Mohanlal As The Biggest Highlight Of His Career!

    Reports were doing the rounds that the last schedule of shoot of Lucifer is currently progressing in Russia. Yesteday (December 10, 2018) Prithviraj took to his official Facebook page to send out a note regarding Mohanlal completing his portions for the film Lucifer. In the note, Prithviraj has thanked Mohanlal for believing and Prithviraj has also tagged directing him as the biggest highlight of his career so far.

    The Facebook post of Prithviraj is read as "So today..Lalettan bids adieu to #Lucifer and #StephenNedumpally It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like #Lucifer , most of my well wishers told me it wasn't the wisest decision I've made..and that as an actor, its a foolish investment of time. I still don't know about that..but what I do know for sure..is that I've probably learned more about cinema and my craft in the last 6 months than the 16 years preceding it. Thank you #Lalettan for believing in me..and directing you has been the absolute highlight of my career. Regardless of how many ever films I direct..or even if I'll never direct a film again..#StephenNedumpally will always be special." - (sic)

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 10:13 [IST]
