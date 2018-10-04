English
Prithviraj Has This To Say About The Trolls Regarding His English On Social Media!

    Prithviraj's vocabulary in English is something everyone looks up to. His amazing control over the global language is indeed phenomenal, and a quick glance through some of his Facebook posts rightly proves how well-read a person he is. At the same time, the trollers have often taken Prithviraj's proficiency in English language as a source for some of the trolls, which have been doing the rounds on social media.

    In a recent event held in connection with the success of Koode, Prithviraj opened up about his views on the trolls, when he was asked about the same by someone from the audience.

    Prithviraj opened up that he genuinely enjoys most of the trolls that come up. He mentioned that he enjoys these trolls not because he feels that his English is really good but because the trolls are genuinely funny. He added that it requires talent to make good trolls and it is a new manifestation of social satire provided by the digital platform. At the same time, he added that now, it has become a trend to get more likes, views and shares on various social media pages. But then, when competition stepped in, there started to come in a few not-so-impressive trolls. He mentioned that most of the trolls that came in connection with his English vocabulary skills were very enjoyable. At the same time, a few social commentaries in connection with all the celebrities are rather distasteful.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 10:35 [IST]
