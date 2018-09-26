 »   »   »  Prithviraj Is A Loyal Friend & The Words Of This Actor Prove It!

Prithviraj is indeed a knowledgeable actor and one such celebrity who has gained the respect of his fellow stars as well. The much-loved star is a good friend as well and often we have seen many of the celebrities speaking highly about the gentleman named Prithviraj.

Now, one of the co-stars and a good friend of Prithviraj's recently spoke about him, which rightly shows the loyalty of Prithviraj's friendship. Yes, we are talking about actor Bala, who shares a close bond with Prithviraj.

It was in a recent function that Bala spoke about Prithviraj. He started off by saying that he has heard many people alleging that Prithviraj is a person who is haughty with head-weight. Squashing all those rumours, Bala went on to state the truth that Prithviraj is indeed a good friend with a pure heart. The actor mentioned that Prithviraj won't ever lie and he likes that quality very much. He added that when there was a crisis situation in his life, it was Prithviraj who stood by him. Bala mentioned that Prithviraj had advised him that he was going through a big trap and hence, asked him to be careful. Bala added that, after 3 years, exactly the same thing happened. He concluded by saying that Prithviraj is one such good friend who stood by him during his tough times.

Prithviraj and Bala teamed up for the first time in the movie Puthiya Mugham, which was a runaway success at the box office. Reportedly, Bala will also be seen playing a crucial role in Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer.