 »   »   » WOW! Prithviraj Is All Praises For Nivin Pauly's Performance In Hey Jude!

Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude has won wide praises from the critics and the audiences alike. The film, which has been tagged as a feel good movie has earned the love of the audiences.

Same is the case of Nivin Pauly's performance in the film. With his endearing performance the actor has made Jude, the central character of the movie, a memorable one.

Many celebrities did talk highly about the actor's performance in the movie and the latest to join the list is Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Importantly, it was Prithviraj who recently released the new teaser of Hey Jude through his social media pages. Nivin Pauly took to Twitter to thank Prithviraj for releasing the new teaser of the movie.

Prithviraj, as a reply to this tweet send by Nivin Pauly, went on to write that Jude is easily one among the best works of Nivin Pauly. Take a look at the tweet send out by Prithviraj Sukumaran..

It’s a privilege @NivinOfficial Jude is easily one among your best! Loved the way you’ve made him your own! 😊 https://t.co/DO3Q493ljg — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) February 9, 2018

Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly have previously worked together in the film Ivide, which was also directed by Shyamaprasad, who has helmed Hey Jude as well. Ivide had hit the theatres in the year 2015 and had won a lot of praises from the critics.

Well, Nivin Pauly deserves all the appreciations that he has been getting upon the release of Hey Jude. Rightly, he has come up with a stellar performance in the movie. Hey Jude also features Trisha, Siddique, Vijay Menon, Neena Kurup etc., in important roles

