 »   »   » Prithviraj To Join Hands With Naam Shabana Makers Once Again?

Prithviraj is all set to have a packed schedule ahead. The actor, has some big and promising projects in his kitty. Most recent one to join the list is the upcoming magnum opus, titled as Kaaliyan, which will be a period drama, directed by S Mahesh.
Meanwhile, Prithviraj had appeared in an important role in the 2016 Bollywood movie Naam Shabana, which was a spy thriller. Now, reports are doing the rounds that Prithviraj might soon team up with Naam Shabana makers yet again. Keep reading to know more about the same..
Prithviraj – Shivam Nair Movie
According to a recent report by Times Of India, there are certain reports doing the rounds that Prithviraj and Shivam Nair, who had directed Naam Shabana might soon team up for a movie. Reportedly, this upcoming venture will be a Malayalam movie.
Naam Shabana Makers
The report also suggests that this upcoming Malayalam movie will be produced by none other than popular Bollywood film-maker Neeraj Pandey. Interestingly, Naam Shabana was also produced by Neeraj Pandey along with Arun Bhatia.
Naam Shabana
For the uninitiated, Naam Shaabana had featured actress Taapsee Pannu in the title role. In the film, Prithviraj had played the role of the main antagonist and he had won a lot of praises for his performance in the movie. The film had also marked the return of Prithviraj to Bollywood after a gap of close to 5 years.
Aadujeevitham
Meanwhile, the Pooja ceremony of Prithviraj's next big venture Aadujeevitham was held on March 01, 2018. Reportedly, Prithviraj has allotted above one year of date for this film, which will be directed by Blessy. The film will be shot in various schedules and the actor is expected to undergo a makeover for the film.
On the other hand, Ranam is expected to be Prithviraj's next major release of the actor. The film, directed by debut film-maker Nirmal Sahadev promises to be a very special movie.