 »   »   » Prithviraj To Join Hands With Naam Shabana Makers Once Again?

Prithviraj – Shivam Nair Movie

According to a recent report by Times Of India, there are certain reports doing the rounds that Prithviraj and Shivam Nair, who had directed Naam Shabana might soon team up for a movie. Reportedly, this upcoming venture will be a Malayalam movie.

Naam Shabana Makers

The report also suggests that this upcoming Malayalam movie will be produced by none other than popular Bollywood film-maker Neeraj Pandey. Interestingly, Naam Shabana was also produced by Neeraj Pandey along with Arun Bhatia.

Naam Shabana

For the uninitiated, Naam Shaabana had featured actress Taapsee Pannu in the title role. In the film, Prithviraj had played the role of the main antagonist and he had won a lot of praises for his performance in the movie. The film had also marked the return of Prithviraj to Bollywood after a gap of close to 5 years.

Aadujeevitham

Meanwhile, the Pooja ceremony of Prithviraj's next big venture Aadujeevitham was held on March 01, 2018. Reportedly, Prithviraj has allotted above one year of date for this film, which will be directed by Blessy. The film will be shot in various schedules and the actor is expected to undergo a makeover for the film.