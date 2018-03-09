 »   »   » Prithviraj Makes An Official Announcement On His New Production Company!

Prithviraj, who is one among the most intelligent actors of the Malayalam film industry had stepped into the field of movie production earlier in the year 2011, when he launched the popular production banner August Cinema, along with Shaji Nadesan and film-maker Santhosh Sivan.

After an association of over 6 years, Prithviraj had left August Cinemas in the year 2017, and the actor took to Facebook to officially confirm the same. Later, reports had surfaced that Prithviraj himself is all set to launch a production company soon.

Now, Prithviraj has officially announced his new production company, which will be run by the actor himself and wife Supriya. The actor took to Facebook to make an official announcement regarding the same and also sent out the website link of the new production house. Take a look at the new Facebook post of Prithviraj...

The new production company has been named as Prithviraj Productions. The announcements regarding the upcoming ventures of the banner is expected to be made in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is busy with his acting ventures as well. His previous release was Vimaanam, which had hit the theatres in the month of December 2017. His next big release is expected to be Ranam, directed by Nirmal Sahadev and the release date of the movie is yet to be announced officially.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,