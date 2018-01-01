 »   »   » Prithviraj’s 2017: Continues His Tryst With Movies Of Different Genres!

Prithviraj is one such actor who is always willing to experiment with his movies. He has always made it a point to do films of different genres and he continued the same in the year 2017 by coming up with movies of genres like horro, thriller etc.

The year 2017 was a decent one for the actor. Once again, Prithviraj proved his box office power with a film, which went on to cross the 50-Crore mark at the box office. Prithviraj has had four releases in the year and the actor in him didn't disappoint us.

On this note, here we take you through the movies of Prithviraj, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017..