 »   »   » Prithviraj’s 2017: Continues His Tryst With Movies Of Different Genres!

Prithviraj is one such actor who is always willing to experiment with his movies. He has always made it a point to do films of different genres and he continued the same in the year 2017 by coming up with movies of genres like horro, thriller etc.
The year 2017 was a decent one for the actor. Once again, Prithviraj proved his box office power with a film, which went on to cross the 50-Crore mark at the box office. Prithviraj has had four releases in the year and the actor in him didn't disappoint us.
On this note, here we take you through the movies of Prithviraj, which had hit the theatres in the year 2017..
Ezra
Ezra, the film directed by debut film-maker Jay K, offered a perfect start for Prithviraj in the year 2017. The film, which was tagged as a horror thriller did offer the Malayalam film audiences a new viewing experience. Prithviraj was praised for his matured performance in the film and the movie, which was off to a grand start raced ahead at the box office. Ezra joined the coveted 50-Crore club in its final run and became one of the top grossing movies of the year.
Tiyaan
Much was expected from Tiyaan, the film that marked the reunion of Indrajith and Prithviraj, after a short break. Tiyaan, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar was tagged as a pan-Indian movie and it took the audiences to a new milieu. Prithviraj played a character named Aslan Mohammed in the film and he gained appreciation for the portrayal of the character. But still, the film couldn't make a lasting impact at the box office as the film failed to meet the expectations.
Adam Joan
Adam Joan was Prithviraj's third major release of the year. The movie, which featured the actor in the title role was a well-made emotional thriller. The story of the film was set in a completely different backdrop and once again, Prithviraj came up with an impressive performance, especially in the emotional sequences. Adam Joan, despite facing a tight competition from other releases did a good job at the box office.
Vimaanam
Vimaanam, which is Prithviraj's most recent release had hit the theatres during the Christmas season. The film, which is based on a real-life person features Prithviraj in the role of a character named Venkidi. The movie, which is a love story as well as an inspirational tale has been fetching decent reviews. The box office verdict of the film isn't out yet.