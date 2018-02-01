 »   »   » Prithviraj In 2018: All Set To Strike Gold!

Prithviraj is all set to take the audiences for a wonderful ride with his upcoming moviesthat look promising right from the word go. The year 2017 was indeed a mixed bag for Prithviraj with an equal share of hits and misses. But, the year 2018 looks nothing less than sensational, with some special movies in the pipeline.
Prithviraj will be seen handling films of different genres in this year as well, and moreover he is all set to step into a new role. Yes, the much loved actor of Mollywood is expected to don the hat of a director in 2018.
On this note, here we take you through the Prithviraj movies to watch out for in the year 2018. Read on to know more...
My Story
My Story, which marks the comeback of the Prithviraj-Parvathy onscreen pair is expected to be the actor's first release of the year. The film, which has been scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan has been directed by Roshni Dinaker. Prithviraj will be seen playing a character named Jay in this upcoming romantic tale.
Ranam
Ranam is an upcoming film of Prithviraj, which has been shot completely in the US. This film, directed by debut film-maker Nirmal Sahadev is expected to be a completely different experience for the Malayalam film audiences. This upcoming action thriller will reportedly feature Prithviraj in the role of a gangster. Ranam also has actor Rahman and Isha Talwar in important roles.
Anjali Menon Movie
This upcoming project is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Anjali Menon, this yet-to-be-titled film features Prithviraj, Parvathy and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. According to the reports, the story of the film will traverse the life of Prithviraj's character as a brother and a lover.
Lucifer
Prithviraj will step into the shoes of a film-maker with Lucifer, the most hyped movie among the lot. He is all set to direct Mohanlal in his debut directorial venture, which will be scripted by actor Murali Gopy. According to the reports that have come in, the works of Lucifer will commence in the month of May.
Aadujeevitham
Blessy's Aadujeevitham is gearing up to offer the actor one of the most challenging roles in his acting career, so far. Prithviraj will undergo a physical transformation for his role in this film, which is based on the novel of the same name written by Benyamin. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence in the month of March.