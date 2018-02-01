 »   »   » Prithviraj In 2018: All Set To Strike Gold!

My Story

My Story, which marks the comeback of the Prithviraj-Parvathy onscreen pair is expected to be the actor's first release of the year. The film, which has been scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan has been directed by Roshni Dinaker. Prithviraj will be seen playing a character named Jay in this upcoming romantic tale.

Ranam

Ranam is an upcoming film of Prithviraj, which has been shot completely in the US. This film, directed by debut film-maker Nirmal Sahadev is expected to be a completely different experience for the Malayalam film audiences. This upcoming action thriller will reportedly feature Prithviraj in the role of a gangster. Ranam also has actor Rahman and Isha Talwar in important roles.

Anjali Menon Movie

This upcoming project is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Anjali Menon, this yet-to-be-titled film features Prithviraj, Parvathy and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. According to the reports, the story of the film will traverse the life of Prithviraj's character as a brother and a lover.

Lucifer

Prithviraj will step into the shoes of a film-maker with Lucifer, the most hyped movie among the lot. He is all set to direct Mohanlal in his debut directorial venture, which will be scripted by actor Murali Gopy. According to the reports that have come in, the works of Lucifer will commence in the month of May.

Aadujeevitham

Blessy's Aadujeevitham is gearing up to offer the actor one of the most challenging roles in his acting career, so far. Prithviraj will undergo a physical transformation for his role in this film, which is based on the novel of the same name written by Benyamin. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence in the month of March.