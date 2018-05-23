 »   »   » It's Releases Galore For Prithviraj & We Can't Wait To Watch!

My Story

My Story, directed by Roshni Dinakar is expected to be one among the first releases of Prithviraj, which is expected to grace the big screens. The film is touted to be a love story and brings back the hit pair of Prithviraj and Parvathy. My Story is high on expectations and the makers have already released the trailer and the songs of the movie. There are certain reports doing the rounds that the film might hit the screens during the Eid season.

Ranam

Ranam is undoubtedly the most awaited film among the lot and it is expected to be a special film, of a different genre. The movie was expected to hit the theatres in the month of May but later, got pushed forward. There are certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that the film might grace the screens by June end.

Prithviraj-Anjali Menon Movie

Anjali Menon's next film starring Prithviraj in the lead role also marks the comeback of Nazriya Nazim to films. This much awaited movie also stars Parvathy in an important role. The expectations are high on this film as such is the team involved. Reports suggest that the film will hit the theatres by the first week of July.

9 - Nine

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is busy with the shooting works of the debut production venture of Prithviraj Productions. The second schedule of shoot of the film is progressing in Manali and it seems like something very special is in the making. 9 is being directed by Jenuse Mohammed.