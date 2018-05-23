English
It's Releases Galore For Prithviraj & We Can't Wait To Watch!

The year 2018 hasn't witnessed the arrival of any Prithviraj movie yet, but the actor has a bagful of projects, which are heavily promising ones. His previous release was Vimaanam, which had hit the theatres during the month of December but disappointingly, the film couldn't make much of an impact at the box office despite a powerful performance from the actor.

But, here is a big news for all the fans of Prithviraj as the actor has some big movies in the line-up for release. In fact, as many as three movies of Prithviraj are gearing up for big release and might be in quick succession. Keep scrolling down to know more..

My Story

My Story, directed by Roshni Dinakar is expected to be one among the first releases of Prithviraj, which is expected to grace the big screens. The film is touted to be a love story and brings back the hit pair of Prithviraj and Parvathy. My Story is high on expectations and the makers have already released the trailer and the songs of the movie. There are certain reports doing the rounds that the film might hit the screens during the Eid season.

Ranam

Ranam is undoubtedly the most awaited film among the lot and it is expected to be a special film, of a different genre. The movie was expected to hit the theatres in the month of May but later, got pushed forward. There are certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that the film might grace the screens by June end.

Prithviraj-Anjali Menon Movie

Anjali Menon's next film starring Prithviraj in the lead role also marks the comeback of Nazriya Nazim to films. This much awaited movie also stars Parvathy in an important role. The expectations are high on this film as such is the team involved. Reports suggest that the film will hit the theatres by the first week of July.

9 - Nine

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is busy with the shooting works of the debut production venture of Prithviraj Productions. The second schedule of shoot of the film is progressing in Manali and it seems like something very special is in the making. 9 is being directed by Jenuse Mohammed.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 18:01 [IST]
