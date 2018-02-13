 »   »   » Prithviraj & Parvathy Are The Most Desirable Celebrities!

Most Desirable Man Of 2017

Prithviraj has been voted as the Kochi Times Most Desirable Man of the year 2017. Interestingly, it is for the second time that Prithviraj is winning this title. Earlier, in the year 2012, he won the title overtaking the likes of actors like Suriya and Vikram.

Overtakes Dulquer Salmaan And Nivin Pauly

Meanwhile, Prithviraj went on to win the title overtaking the likes of actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly. In the list, Dulquer Salmaan has been placed at the second spot whereas Nivin Pauly is at the third spot. Popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian has also found a place in the list of top 5.

Prithviraj In A Tie With Dulquer Salmaan

Apart from Prithviraj, young superstar Dulquer Salmaan too, have won the title a couple of times. The young actor was elected as the Most Desirable Man in two consecutive years, in 2013 and 2014.

Most Desirable Woman Of 2017

Meanwhile, popular actress Parvathy has been placed at the top spot in the list of Kochi Times Most Desirable Women Of 2017. It was an eventful year for Parvathy as the actress went on to win a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film, Take Off.

Others In The List..

Nayanthara has been placed at the second spot in the list of the Most Desirable Women of 2017. Nazriya Nazim and Bhavana are at the third and fourth spot respectively. Aishwarya Lakshmi, who shot to fame with the film Mayaanadhi, is at the fifth spot.