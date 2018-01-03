 »   »   » Prithviraj-Parvathy Team's My Story: A Forgettable Achievement For The First Video Song!

My Story, the upcoming film featuring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles, is now the talk of the social media. The makers of the film had given a special gift to the audiences in the form of the first video song of the film, which had hit the online circuits on January 1, at midnight.
The song Pathungi Pathungi.., which is a peppy and energetic song, features Prithviraj and Parvathy. The song, which has been majorly shot in Portugal, has been sung by Benny Dayal and Manjari.
But, all is not well for this video song, which has been receiving mixed responses upon its release, due to various reasons. Now, after two days of its release, this song from My Story has gone to achieve a record, which is indeed a forgettable one..
1 Lakh Dislikes
Well, the song Pathungi Pathungi is nearing 1 Million views on YouTube. But what is shocking, is the number of dislikes that the song has received, so far. Within a short span of time, this video song has received over 1 Lakh dislikes and thus making it one of the most disliked Malayalam songs on YouTube.
Parvathy's Comments On Kasaba..
Well, Parvathy's comments on certain misogynistic dialogues in the Mammootty starrer Kasaba, during an open forum at the IFFK 2017 did receive mixed reactions from the audiences. This has been considered as the reason for the increase in the number of dislikes.
Music By Shaan Rahman
Shaan Rahman has set to tune this song from the film My Story. The song has received good reviews but the video of the same has been subjected to an attack, with various trolls also surfacing based on it. Disappointingly, Pathungi Pathungi has gone on to become the most disliked Malayalam video song on YouTube. Interestingly, Jimikki Kammal song from Velipadinte Pusthakam, the most liked and most viewed Malayalam song on YouTube was also set to tune by Shaan Rahman.
More About My Story..
My Story features Parvathy and Prithviraj in the roles of Jai and Nayanthara respectively. The upcoming movie, directed by Roshni Dinaker is touted to be a love story. This is Prithviraj and Parvathy's second film together, after Ennu Ninte Moideen.
Parvathy's Latest Response On Twitter
Even the film industry is divided on Parvathy's opinion and the stand of Women Cinema Collective on the same issue. Amidst all these, Parvathy took to Twitter to send out a message, which was read as "What a glorious time to be alive! Everyone showing their truest colours 😜 *sits back with popcorn and watches on*"