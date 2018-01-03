 »   »   » Prithviraj-Parvathy Team's My Story: A Forgettable Achievement For The First Video Song!

My Story, the upcoming film featuring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles, is now the talk of the social media. The makers of the film had given a special gift to the audiences in the form of the first video song of the film, which had hit the online circuits on January 1, at midnight.

The song Pathungi Pathungi.., which is a peppy and energetic song, features Prithviraj and Parvathy. The song, which has been majorly shot in Portugal, has been sung by Benny Dayal and Manjari.



But, all is not well for this video song, which has been receiving mixed responses upon its release, due to various reasons. Now, after two days of its release, this song from My Story has gone to achieve a record, which is indeed a forgettable one..

