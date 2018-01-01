 »   »   » Prithviraj-Parvathy Team’s My Story: The First Video Song Is Out

My Story, is one of the highly anticipated movies of Prithviraj. The film, which marks the reunion of Prithviraj and Parvathy after the highly successful venture Ennu Ninte Moideen, has been directed by debut film-maker, Roshni Dinaker.

Earlier, the makers of the My Story had announced that they would be releasing the first video song of the movie. As promised, the team has unveiled the firs video song of the movie at 12 AM, on the new year day.



The track Pathungi Pathungi, which is an energetic and vibrant song has been sung by Benny Dayal and Manjari. The song has been set to tune by Shaan Rehman and is sure to top the charts in the coming days



The visualization of Pathungi Pathungi song also deserves a special mention. The major sequences have been shot in the streets of Portugal. The song also has some fine dance numbers by Prithviraj and Parvathy.



The cinematography of My Story has been handled by Dudley and Vinod Perumal. My Story also features Maniyanpillai Raju, Manoj K Jayan, nandu etc., in important roles Shankar Ramakrishnan has penned the script of the movie. The makers of the film are yet to officially announce the release date of My Story.