 »   »   » Prithviraj Announces The First Venture Of Prithviraj Productions!

Production No. 1 Of Prithviraj Productions!

Well, the big wait has come to an end and an official announcement regarding the first Production venture of the banner has been made. The film will feature Prithviraj himself in the lead role and the movie has been titled as 9.

Prithviraj's Facebook Post

Prithviraj himself took to Facebook to make an official announcement on the same. His Facebook post was read as "From the creative heads at Sony, to Supriya, me and every single crew member you see in the credits, came on board for how new we thought the film and it's premise was. Soon, we will also introduce you to the cast..and why we think this is a genuine first of its kind for Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj Productions and Sony Pictures International Productions proudly present..our maiden venture..9!"

To Be Directed By Jenuse Mohammed

Well, this upcoming venture will be helmed by young film-maker Jenuse Mohamed, who made his big debut with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer 100 Days Of Love. His upcoming film with Prithviraj will have its script penned by the director himself.

A Science Fiction?

Well, a lot of updates were doing the rounds regarding 9, even before this big announcement. If reports are to be believed, the film will be a science fiction movie. Reports were also doing the rounds that Prithviraj will be seen in the role of a scientist in this movie.