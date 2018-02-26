 »   »   » Ranam: The Second Teaser Of The PRithviraj Starrer Crosses 1 Million Views!

Ranam is one of the highly awaited films of Prithviraj. The movie, directed by debut film-maker Nirmal Sahadev definitely looks like a promising affair and the teasers of the film released so far underlines that fact further. Most recently, Prithviraj had released the second official teaser of the movie, which did strike the right chords of the audiences.

The 68 seconds long teaser of the movie looked intense and spot on. At the same time the second teaser of Ranam has already crossed the 1 Million views mark on Facebook and that rightly shows tha huge popularity that it has enjoyed on social media.







Ranam's second teaser had hit the online circuits on February 24, 2018. The latest teaser of the movie features an interesting conversation between Prithviraj and Isha Talwar, who play the lead roles in the movie. Meanwhile, the first teaser of Ranam was also an equally popular one and it did go viral on social media, at the word go. The film looks like to be an action entertainer set in an entirely different background.



Apart from Prithviraj and Isha Talwar, Ranam also features actor Rahman in an important role. Ashwin Kumar and Nadhu are also a part of the cast list. The makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exac release date of the movie.

