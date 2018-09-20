English
Prithviraj Releases This Much Awaited Song Video From Theevandi!

By
    Theevandi's phenomenal run in the theatres continues and the film has reserved a place of its own in the list of the big hits of the year so far. The reception for the songs of the film too has been splendid with the superhit song Jeevamshamayi leading the pack. Upon the release of the movie, another song from the film too gained wide-spread attention.

    Yes, we are talking about the song Vijana Theerame, which has its own importance in the narrative of the movie. All those who have watched the movie were in search for this song online and now, the makers of the film have given the audiences a big gift.

    Earlier, it was announced that Prithviraj will be releasing the much awaited song and as promised, the much loved actor of Malayalam cinema has presented the song Vijana Theerame.

    Prithviraj took to his official Facebook page to release the video song. Take a look at the same here.

    Vijana Theerame has been set to tune by Nivi Viswalal, who has also appeared in the song. The song penned by DR Nirmala Devi has been sung by Nivi Viswalal himself. The song has a uniqueness associated with it and the video song is expected to trend in the days to come.

