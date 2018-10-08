 »   »   »  Prithviraj Reveals That He Had Planned To Direct This Movie At First

Related Articles
The much-awaited entry of Prithviraj into the director's shoes has already happened with the talented actor helming the affairs of the upcoming big budget venture Lucifer, starring none other than Mohanlal in the lead role. Prithviraj's directorial debut is also rightly one among the much-awaited upcoming Malayalam movies and the film also has the presence of a huge star cast. Even the shoot of the film has been in the news and that too for all the good reasons. Most recently, the major cast & crew members of Lucifer had gathered up for a LIVE press meet and during the same, Prithviraj also opened up about the first movie that he had wished to direct.
Prithviraj Had Wished To Direct City Of God
In the recent LIVE press meet, Prithviraj opened up that the first film which he intended to direct was the movie City Of God. But it was later directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. He opened up that Lijo Jose Pellissery went on to make that film in a fabulous manner, which was higher than the way in which he had visualised the movie in his mind.
More About City Of God
Well, City Of God was the second directorial venture of Lijo Jose Pellissery and the movie, which followed a non-linear narrative pattern, had its script penned by Babu Janardhanan. The film featured Prithviraj, Indrajith and a host of other actors in the lead roles.
The Other Project
Prithviraj had played the lead role in the movie Veetilekkulla Vazhi, directed by Dr K Biju. The film had won a lot of praises from the critics. The actor opened up that he also had bought the rights of the movie and had thought of making the film in another language. But later, he dropped the idea, since the movie had a story idea similar to the popular movie Bhajrangi Bhaijaan.
How Lucifer – The Movie Was Born
Prithviraj opened up that Lucifer was born on the sets of Tiyaan, in which Prithviraj and Murali Gopy had shared the screen space. The actor-director mentioned that they both used to share a lot of story ideas during the shoot and it was then that Murali Gopy narrated the story of Lucifer, which he had projected as a movie that he wishes to do with Mohanlal.