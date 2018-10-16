 »   »   »  Prithviraj's Birthday Cake From His Wife Supriya Is Fabulous; The Cake Topper Has An Anecdote!

On the special day of Prithviraj's birthday (October 16), the actor-director got a special gift in the form of a cake, which was made by his wife Supriya Menon. The actor took to his Facebook page to share the image of this cake on the special day and has also written a few words about the same.

The most interesting aspect of this well-designed cake is indeed the cake topper that it has and the actor has opened up that the same is a recreation of an incident that happened on the sets of a Lucifer, the much awaited movie which also marks the directorial debut of the actor. It involved himself, wife Supriya Menon and their daughter Alankrita.

The Facebook post of Prithviraj regarding the same is read as "Birthday cake from wifey @supriyamenonprithviraj Not only was it yum..but the cake topper actually recreates a scene from a day at #Lucifer shoot! Just so that you know when you see the film..that day I was shooting a pretty intense scene between @vivekoberoi and #Saikumar chetan when the lil one decided she had to drag me back home and refused to let go of my leg! As it turns out..all 3 of our birthdays were celebrated during the course of #Lucifer shoot this year! ❤️"