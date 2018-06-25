English
Prithviraj's My Story To Reach The Theatres On This Date!

    As you all know, Prithviraj has as many as 3 movies in the line-up for a release and the audiences are more than eager to watch these films from the theatre as each one of them ranks high on expectations. My Story, which has been directed by debut film-maker Roshni Dinaker is one among them and the film also features actress Parvathy in the lead role. Now, an update has surfaced regarding the release date of the movie.

    According to the reports, Prithviraj starrer My Story will release in the month of July and the makers of the film have confirmed July 06, 2018 as the release date of the movie. The official announcement regarding the same has been made through the Facebook page of the movie.

    With this, it has almost been confirmed that My Story will be Prithviraj's first release of the year 2018. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Koode, which is Prithviraj's upcoming film with director Anjali Menon, is expected to hit the theatres on July 06, 2018. Let us wait for an official update regarding Koode to know more about the release of the movie.

    Meanwhile, My Story is expected to be a love story and the majority of the portions of the film were shot in foreign locations. The film has its script penned by Shankar Ramakrishnan. Apart from Prithviraj and Parvathy, My Story also features Manoj K Jayan, Maniyanpillai Raju, Nandu etc., in prominent roles.

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 17:44 [IST]
