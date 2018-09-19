 »   »   »  Prithviraj's Opinion About Him Trying Movies With A Difference Deserves A Huge Round Of Applause!

Prithviraj is one such intelligent actor who has dared to experiment with his roles and movies. Often, he has made it a point to do films of different genres and has come up with movies that have something afresh or new to offer to the audiences. His most recent release Ranam is yet another example of that and the movie, which is in the lines of a crime drama, is indeed a new sight for Malayalam cinema.

Meanwhile, a video of Prithviraj, speaking about the path he has chosen, has been doing the rounds on social media and his response about him trying different genre movies deserves a big applause. The actor is seen giving a response to a question, which was seemingly posed by the audiences during a function.

He stated that he knows what kind of movies are to be designed if star value was his ultimate aim. He mentioned that but what his heart says is to try different things in movies and he knows that some of them might become a hit, while the others may not. He also added that 10 years down the line if he feels that he hasn't tried something different, it might make him sad at that moment of time.

He pointed out that he doesn't feel this is a difficult path if this is what is being referred to as by the fans and followers. He also made it clear that many number of times, he has said that he has put himself out of the competition and is not interested in the same for the race to the top and what matters the most for him is the fact that he wants to do the movies that he wishes to do.

Take a look at the video here...

Well, Prithviraj is indeed a daring actor and his movies speak volumes about the same. His next big release is 9, which is also the debut production venture of Prithviraj Productions. The film, directed by Jenuse Mohamed, is sure to have something special to offer to the audiences.