 »   »   » Prithviraj's Sci-fi Movie To Begin Soon?

Prithviraj As A Scientist?

Earlier, it was revealed that this upcoming venture of Prithviraj will have science fiction as its core theme. Now, according to certain reports that have been doing the rounds, Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of a scientist in the movie.

The Movie To Go On Floors Soon?

Prithviraj has already commenced the works of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, which is being directed by Blessy. If reports are to be believed, the shoot of Prithviraj-Jenuse Mohamed movie might commence in the month of April.

Prithviraj To Produce The Movie?

Recently, Prithviraj had launched his new production company named as Prithviraj Productions. Reports are also doing the rounds that this upcoming film might be the first production venture of the banner. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

More About The Movie..

According to the reports, this upcoming science fiction movie has been titled as Nine. Earlier, reports had surfaced that the makers are planning to rope in Parvathy and Nithya Menen to play the roles of the leading ladies in this upcoming movie. Let us wait for an official confirmation from the side of the makers, regarding the same.