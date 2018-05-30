English
Prithviraj Sends Out A Still From The Location Of 9 & It Is Mind-boggling!

    Prithviraj is busy with the works of his upcoming film 9, being directed by Jenuse Mohamed and there are a good a number of reasons to eagerly await this film, which is the debut production venture of Prithviraj Productions.

    The shoot of the film is progressing in the foothills of the Himalayas and most recently, Prithviraj took to his Facebook page to share a still from the location of the movie and it is indeed mind-boggling..

    The picture is nothing less than a visual spectacle, which has been taken amidst the backdrop of Himalayas. The caption for the photo is read as "Vintage 4x4's, a tent and the Himalayas for a backdrop! When reel life looks like a fairy tale!"

    Well, 9 seems to be something special in the making with the film all set to offer some amazing and never seen before kind of a visual splendour to the Malayalam film audiences. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the storyline of the movie.

    Popular actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who made her debut in Mollywood with the movie Godha will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in 9. The actress essays a character named Eva in the film. Nothing much has been revealed about Prithviraj's character in the movie. 9, is being jointly produced by Sony Pictures and the film has its script penned by the director Jenuse Mohamed himself.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 10:27 [IST]
